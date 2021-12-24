Opposition blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, criticizing the Chechen authorities and receiving political asylum in Sweden, announced the kidnapping of his wife’s relatives. He announced this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, it is known about the abduction of the mother of Ravza Shaidova’s wife and sister Asiyat Aybazova. Abdurakhmanov clarified that the sister was taken to the local department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, after which she was put in an unknown car and taken to Chechnya. Mother was kidnapped from home.

Earlier, the blogger stated that on the night of Thursday, December 23, his relatives on the paternal and maternal side were kidnapped. In particular, he does not know the whereabouts of six family members: two uncles, three cousins ​​and a second cousin.

Chechen blogger Minkail Malizayev also reported about the abduction of relatives. In his video message, he said that the security forces had taken away all of his loved ones “to one”, including women, and subsequently sent photographs of them without clothes from an unknown number.

Tumso Abdurakhmanov was forced to leave Russia in 2015 due to a conflict with the nephew of the head of Chechnya, Islam Kadyrov. The blogger advocates the independence of Chechnya and its separation from Russia, in addition, he regularly criticizes the Chechen authorities. In February 2020, it became known about the attack on Abdurakhmanov. The victim believes that the crime was organized by the head of the region, Ramzan Kadyrov, in Chechnya, these accusations are denied.