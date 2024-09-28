The commander of “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov joked about rumors about his capture

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, an ally of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, Apti Alaudinov responded to rumors about his being captured. He published the corresponding video in his Telegram-channel.

The military man recorded the video on Saturday, September 28, from inside a car. He joked that he was “not aware” of his captivity.

He compared himself to a lion who calmly watches the dogs bark. He indicated that he did not pay attention to empty talk.