Major General Alaudinov called the battles in the Kursk region a decisive battle of the SVO

The fighting in the Kursk region can be called the decisive battle of the special military operation, believes the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov.

“This is exactly the battle I’ve always talked about,” said an associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. According to him, after it, not only Ukraine will fall, but also the entire NATO bloc that supports Kyiv.

For those who are sitting in their comfortable places, be it a sofa or a warm place, as well as for those who took part in the SVO and are now resting at home, I want to say: guys, this is exactly the battle I always talked about Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”, Major General

Alaudinov declared maximum control over the situation in Kursk region

In addition, Alaudinov said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are doing everything to liberate Russian territories from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, now are very difficult times for Russians, residents of the Kursk region and border regions with Ukraine, but fighters from all departments, especially the Russian Defense Ministry, are making every effort to destroy the enemy.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Globallookpress.com

The major general noted that the situation in the Kursk region is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. According to his assessments, the situation in the region remains extremely serious, but completely under control. “The enemy has also entered our territory quite a lot. But to put it correctly, it is, in principle, already under control. We are already maximally in control of the situation,” Alaudinov said.

Kadyrov’s ally also noted that the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk direction is led by the NATO bloc headquarters command. He explained that the Ukrainians themselves are unlikely to be able to do this.

The US predicted the exhaustion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to attacks on the Kursk region

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson named the negative consequences of the attack on the Kursk region for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In his opinion, such actions will lead to exhaustion of the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine has already lost – it just hasn’t stopped fighting. But the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ ability to participate in combat operations is diminishing every day Larry Johnsonformer CIA analyst

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already lost 1,120 servicemen and 140 armored vehicles in the attack on Kursk Oblast. It has also become known that a command post with high-ranking Ukrainian officers was attacked, in which three deputy chiefs of the General Staff, who are called the organizers of the attack on Kursk Oblast, were hit.

Since August 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have penetrated the Kursk region of Russia and are attempting to advance deeper into Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that reserves were being pulled together to repel the invasion. Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee explained this decision by the fact that Kyiv has made an “unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation” in a number of Russian regions.