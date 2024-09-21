Alaudinov reported heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sudzha region of the Kursk region

An associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, deputy head of the main military-political department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Apti Alaudinov, announced major losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Sudzha area in the Kursk region. His comment is quoted RIA Novosti.

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” considered the situation in the Russian border region to be working. “Every day the enemy tries to push through, although in recent days, having indeed suffered very heavy losses, it is in our Sudzhan direction that he has already, one might say, even calmed down,” he shared.

Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian military personnel are trying to counterattack in other areas where Russian forces are advancing.

Before this, the commander of “Akhmat” said that Ukrainian units were using cars stolen from civilians in the Kursk region.

According to him, Chechen special forces in the Sudzhan direction managed to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment, in particular, a mortar, and also destroyed an FPV crew and a hangar where the equipment was stored.

