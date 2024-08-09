Akhmat Commander Alaudinov: There are foreign mercenaries in the Kursk direction

Many foreign mercenaries have been spotted in the Kursk direction. This was stated by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, whose words are quoted on Rutube-WarGonzo channel.

“Now [стянутых] from all directions we note that there are a lot of French, a lot of Poles, that is, a lot of foreigners [на курском направлении]” said an associate of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

On the morning of August 6, the Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling. After that, Ukrainian troops, supported by tanks and armored combat vehicles, attempted to break through the Russian border.

The region has been fighting with the enemy for four days, a federal emergency regime has been declared. The Ministry of Defense is building up forces in the border area, preventing attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance deeper into the region in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.