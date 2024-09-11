Alaudinov: Russian Armed Forces liberated several settlements in Kursk region

The Russian Armed Forces have liberated several settlements in the Kursk region. This was reported by an associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov in Telegram-channel.

“The 155th Marine Brigade entered from that side. (…) In general, I want to say that these are very heroic, very worthy guys. (…) As far as I know, the guys have already recaptured several settlements from the enemy,” Alaudinov said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses. Over the past 24 hours, Akhmat destroyed several units of equipment in the Kursk region, Kadyrov’s ally reported.

On the night of Wednesday, September 11, it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) had launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region. Russian fighters had previously entered Gordeyevka from the villages of Korenevo, Kulbaki, Martynovka and the settlement of Nechayev. As a result, in an hour and a half they managed to occupy the settlement, pushing out the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Black Sea Fleet Marines, in turn, captured six AFU attack aircraft.