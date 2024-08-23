Alaudinov: Akhmat special forces destroyed two groups of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region

Servicemen of the special forces “Akhmat” destroyed two groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This was reported by the head of the special forces, an associate of the head of Chechnya Apti Alaudinov in Telegram-channel.

“The enemy is sending more and more reserves in our direction. My guys just destroyed two groups sent by the enemy,” Alaudinov said.

He added that the Russian military also captured one Ukrainian soldier. Over the past 24 hours, a large number of enemy personnel have been destroyed.

Alaudinov previously reported that Akhmat fighters destroyed a French Crotale anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) worth 8 million euros using an FPV drone, which costs 60 thousand rubles. The destroyed SAM system left to “catch” Russian helicopters “that were going to strike Martynovka.”

The fighting in the Kursk region has been going on for over two weeks. After the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime and a federal emergency regime were introduced in the region. More than 121 thousand people were evacuated from the border area due to the danger from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the latest data, 31 people were killed in the attacks, and over 190 Russians were injured. The fate of more than two thousand Russians is unknown.