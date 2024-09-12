Alaudinov: Russian Armed Forces Destroyed Baba Yaga Drone Crew in Kursk Region

In the Kursk region, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a large crew of a heavy Baba Yaga-type copter. This was reported by an associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov in Telegram-channel.

“One of the best results, I think, something to be happy about, the Baba Yaga crew – as I understand it, there was a serious group there – the guys blew it to smithereens. The guys burned it down,” Alaudinov said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to advance in two directions, but were forced to retreat. In the Tetkinsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced and consolidated their positions, where they also captured Ukrainian fighters.

Baba Yaga copters are drones with six or more simultaneously rotating motors that can carry fairly heavy loads. Such drones are an order of magnitude larger and heavier than conventional unmanned aerial vehicles.

Fighting in the Kursk region has been going on for over a month, and a federal emergency and counter-terrorist operation regime have been declared in the region. On September 11, Russia launched a counteroffensive in the border area and regained control of at least 10 settlements.