From: Daniel Geradtz

In order for sanctions against his family to be lifted, Ramzan Kadyrov suggests releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war. They allegedly agree to the absurd exchange.

Grozny – On Wednesday there was a conflict between Russia and the Ukraine The largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the war, when more than 200 people from each side were released on both sides. If Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has his way, another 20 Ukrainians could soon be released. However, he attaches this to a dubious condition.

Ramzan Kadyrov shows alleged POW video

According to his statements, Kadyrov's military has arrested Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They could be released if sanctions against his mother, daughters and horses were dropped. He said: “Even if there are a little more sanctions against me, we will release these people.”

Ramzan Kadyrov's behavior violates the Geneva Conventions on Human Rights

In Grozny he showed a video in which the Ukrainians supposedly agreed to the conditions for an exchange he mentioned. According to the Geneva Conventions on Human Rights, Kadyrov cannot treat prisoners of war as private prisoners. Furthermore, he is neither authorized to display them in a video nor to conduct negotiations.

Anton Herashchenko published the video showing the public demonstration on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The spoken word should be given in English subtitles. The advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry regularly posts videos with corresponding transcriptions.

Both the EU and the USA have imposed entry bans on Kadyrov and his family. In addition, they blocked possible assets of Kadyrov on their territory. In 2023, a horse that was supposed to belong to him mysteriously disappeared in the Czech Republic.

Kadyrov is considered one of Russia's closest followers Wladimir Putin. That's why Moscow lets him get away with the tyranny in his homeland and his autocratic behavior. He is also called Putin's bloodhoundwhich the Russian president uses to terrorize his enemies. (with dpa material)