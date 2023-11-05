Kadyrov’s son appointed to the post of chief in the security service of the head of Chechnya

The son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam received the post of head of the security service of the head of the region. This was announced by the head of the Chechen Ministry of Health Adam Alkhanov.

“I sincerely congratulate my dear brother, (…) Adam Kadyrov, on his appointment to the responsible position of head of the security department of the head of the Chechen Republic!” – he wrote. According to Alkhanov, despite his still young years, Adam already has a wealth of practical experience for this post.

The fact that Adam Kadyrov received an “important position” was announced shortly before by the Minister of Chechnya for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev. “I sincerely congratulate… Adam Kadyrov on his appointment to an important position in the security service of the Head of the Chechen Republic,” he wrote, without specifying what position he was talking about.

Adam proved himself to be a brave, courageous patriot of the Motherland and a person who is ready to stand up for religion Akhmed DudayevMinister of Press and Information of the Czech Republic

Dudayev also noted that Kadyrov’s son visited the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine several times.

A month ago, Adam Kadyrov was declared a hero of Chechnya

At the end of September, the head of Chechnya published a video in which his son beats Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested on charges of arson of the Koran. “I beat him and did the right thing. Moreover, I believe that anyone who encroaches on any Holy Scripture, including demonstratively burning it, thereby offending tens of millions of citizens of our great country, must suffer severe punishment,” Kadyrov Sr. wrote, commenting on these shots.

The Russian public was outraged by what happened: Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to the Chechen Ombudsman Mansur Soltaev with a request to check the situation and pay attention to the medical examination of the beatings and the testimony of witnesses. Member of the Human Rights Council Marina Akhmedova said that Adam had no right to break the law and beat the arrested person.

However, a week later, State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov announced that Adam Kadyrov had become a Hero of the Republic. According to the parliamentarian, the son of the head of Chechnya “is a shining example of an exceptionally competent, comprehensively educated and purposeful young man.” He also noted that Adam showed leadership qualities from a young age.

Kadyrov sent his minor sons to the SVO zone

In October 2022, the head of Chechnya sent Adam along with his two brothers to the SVO zone in Ukraine. Kadyrov noted that his sons’ military training began from an early age – they learned how to handle weapons and the theoretical foundations of military affairs.

According to the head of the region, while in the Northern Military District zone, Adam and his brothers visited the resistance line, “made their way close to enemy positions and provided fire cover for the advancing fighters.” As Ramzan Kadyrov wrote, his sons also took advantage of the opportunity and “turned to the Chechen-speaking devils on the other side with an offer to go to the front line and prove their commitment to European values ​​in battle.” He added that the young men remained in their positions until they repulsed another counterattack.