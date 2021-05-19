The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that he was ready to refuse to participate in the elections if the residents of the region opposed his candidacy. His words are quoted by “Grozny-inform”.

“If even a few percent of the population opposes my candidacy, I will not go to the polls,” Kadyrov said, adding that he had not yet finally decided on participation in the elections for the head of the region.

The leader of Chechnya also said that it is necessary to nominate candidates who enjoy the trust and respect of the population, are distinguished by high business and human qualities. He noted that the future of the republic and the whole country depends on the results of the elections.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that he considers himself a project of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a servant of the people. He noted that all the achievements related to the restoration of the republic and security in the region are mainly the merit of the president.

Ramzan Kadyrov is the main long-lived governor of Russia: after the April reshuffle in the governor’s corps, he became the leader in terms of the length of work as the head of the region. Kadyrov has been in charge of Chechnya since April 2007.