Kadyrov went on vacation, his duties will be performed by the Chairman of the Government of Chechnya Khuchiev

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has gone on vacation, his duties for this period will be performed by the chairman of the government of the region, Muslim Khuchiev. Relevant order published on the official website of the head of the Russian region.

“I am leaving for annual paid leave from July 3, 2023,” the document says.