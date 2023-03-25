Soltaev: Kadyrov was awarded the medal “Honored Human Rights Activist of the Chechen Republic”

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was awarded the medal “Honored Human Rights Activist of the Chechen Republic.” About it RIA News Mansur Soltaev, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic, said.

According to the Ombudsman, the award was presented to Kadyrov for outstanding services in protecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens, courage and adherence to principles in ensuring the national interests of the people of Chechnya, adherence to traditional values ​​and fidelity to duty.

In addition, the award was given (posthumously) to the first president of Chechnya, Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov. “The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, is working on his way, who has built the entire system for protecting the rights of citizens,” Soltaev emphasized.

The President of the regional public fund named after Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, Aimani Kadyrova, was also awarded.

In December, Ramzan Kadyrov announced that he had received the Order of Alexander Nevsky from Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the head of the republic, such an award is a great honor for him. Later, Putin awarded the title of Hero of Russia to Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, for participating in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.