The Parliament of Chechnya proposed to officially supplement Kadyrov’s position with the title “Father of the People”

The Chechen parliament proposed amending the republic’s constitution and adding the title of “Mekhan Da” (father of the people) to the post of head of the region, Ramzan Kadyrov. On published document drew the attention of the publication “New business”.

According to the bill, they want to make changes to Article 63, which specifies the powers of the head of the region. “The first paragraph after the words “Head of the Chechen Republic” should be supplemented with the words “Mekhkan Yes,” the document says. According to the publication’s clarifications, the phrase literally translates as “father of the land”, but is used in the meaning of “father of the people.”

The initiators of the bill were 20 deputies, including the chairman of the parliament of the republic, Magomed Daudov.

In December 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law “On the General Principles of Organizing Public Power in the Subjects of the Russian Federation”, which prohibits the heads of regions from being called presidents. The process of abandoning such a name for the highest regional posts in 2010 was launched by Kadyrov, who did not want to be called president and called on his colleagues to follow his example.