Kadyrov called to stop the military conflict between Israel and Palestine

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, addressed the international community due to the military conflict between Israel and Palestine. He posted the video on his Telegram-channel.

According to the politician, world leaders must unanimously make a fair decision regarding this situation. “I appeal to the leaders of Muslim countries – create a coalition and call on those whom you call friends, Europe and the entire West, so that they do not bomb civilians under the pretext of destroying militants,” Kadyrov said.

He clarified that Moscow supports Palestine and opposes the war. The politician warned that this conflict could develop into something more. “If necessary, our units are ready to act as peacekeeping forces to restore order and counter any troublemakers,” he said.

Earlier in Israel, as a result of rocket fire from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, a mosque named after the first president of Chechnya, Akhmat Kadyrov, was damaged.