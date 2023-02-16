Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

Aside from attacks against Poland and Ukraine, Ramzan Kadyrow addressed clear words to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also sends a threat to Germany.

Munich – It was quiet for a long time about Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov in the Ukraine war. But now “Putin’s bloodhound” has probably let himself off the chain again and is barking in the usual manner in the direction of Kiev, Warsaw and even Berlin. The 46-year-old Kadyrov gave an interview on Russian state television to mark the end of his vow of silence.

Threats from the ranks of Vladimir Putin’s closest confidants are now more or less the order of the day and are part of everyday life in the Ukraine war and beyond. Because the West is always a popular target for ex-President Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and, more recently, Putin himself. Nevertheless, Kadyrov’s threats could cause more than just raised eyebrows, at least from the government of Ukraine, but also from those in Germany and Poland have.

Putin’s bloodhound barks again: Kadyrov threatens Germany – East is “our territory”

Germany and Chancellor Scholz targeted by Putin’s bloodhound. Kadyrov describes East Germany as “our territory”. © Yelena Afonina/imago

Once in motion, Kadyrov, who strictly rejects negotiations to end the Ukraine war with Kiev, could not be stopped and directed his very own threat directly at Berlin. According to the will of Putin’s bloodhound, Russia’s soldiers should probably invade Germany. “We should return there,” Kadyrov told Russia’s Rossiya-1, “it’s our territory.”

In his view, the Germans should have been punished as “traitors” “so that they understand their place.” The withdrawal of Soviet troops from what is now East Germany in the 1990s was a wrong decision by the leadership at the time, which had to be changed again . Now you have to slowly get back in there “so that we can control them at any time,” said Kadyrov.

Kadyrov insulted Chancellor Scholz as a “panda bear” – “slap your face”.

In almost the same breath, Kadyrov also had a few less friendly words for Germany’s chancellor. These can be seen in an excerpt of the propaganda video that Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, shared on Twitter.

Accordingly, Kadyrov rumbled in the direction of Olaf Scholz that the Chancellor was soft “like a panda bear” during his visit to the Russian President. While he is now delivering hateful statements about Russia from the lectern, Kadyrov said before clarifying that Olaf Scholz should be “slapped in the face”.

Putin’s bloodhound barks again: Kadyrov threatens Ukraine and Poland on Russia’s state TV

But Germany and Scholz weren’t the only targets in Kadyrov’s interview at Rossiya-1. Previously, Putin’s bloodhound had already targeted Ukraine and Poland. “We will take Odessa, Kharkiv and Kiev. We’re slowly making progress,” Kadyrov suggested, as it were, a walkthrough in the interview broadcast on Russia’s state TV channel.

Aside from the massive gains in territory in the Ukraine war, which Kadyrov probably expects as a result of the feared major offensive, the president of the Russian republic of Chechnya did not stop at further threats to the West and NATO. “We will get through and reach Poland, which is screaming at the top of its lungs, although it has no strength,” “Putin’s bloodhound” continued to bark.

“We have achieved results that the West, the NATO countries and the EU never dared to dream of,” says Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov, emphasizing Russia’s dubious successes, even if the USA is also putting pressure on Ukraine after the tank deliveries. A very optimistic view given that Putin’s plans at the start of the war assumed that Kiev would be under Russian control within two days. Added to this is the currently tough but not very successful fighting on the front lines in the Ukraine war. A circumstance that perhaps brings an old proverb back to life: Barking dogs don’t bite. (mst)