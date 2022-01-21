The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on the situation with the abduction of the wife of the former judge Saydi Yangulbaev and threatened the whole family with a place in prison or underground. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Kadyrov also called on the Russian Supreme Court to take measures to expel Yangulbaev from the ranks of judges, “kick him out of the reserve and completely erase his name from the history of the judicial body so as not to discredit him.”