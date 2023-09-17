Ramzan Kadyrov reappears in an undated video which would deny rumors according to which the Chechen leader is in a coma or even dead. In the sequence of images in which he walks in the rain and published on his Telegram account, Kadyrov says he is busy “doing sport”. “I advise all those who cannot distinguish truth from lies on the Internet to walk in the open air to put their thoughts in order. The rain gives strength”, reads the post associated with the video.

It was the Ukrainian intelligence (Gur) that spread the news regarding the health conditions of the leader of Chechnya close to Vladimir Putin, defined as “in a coma”. According to Andriy Yusov, Kiev intelligence spokesman, Kadyrov’s health conditions have worsened significantly in recent days. The aggravation would not be linked to traumatic events but would be the consequence of pathologies.