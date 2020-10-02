The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, suggested considering himself the customer of the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to Kadyrov, if Navalny had called him the executor or customer of the poisoning, it would not have looked so ridiculous. “Think about it, I give you an idea,” he suggested.

Kadyrov also called on Navalny to be a man who loves his homeland, “and does not throw mud at it.” He noted that the oppositionist should not pursue personal selfish goals and “promote his persona”.

The head of Chechnya believes that if they wanted to kill Navalny in Russia, not a single doctor would save him, and the plane from Germany would not be allowed to land at the Omsk airport. “You are just another toy in the hands of those who want Russia to collapse. There is only one ending for such rattles – the owners get rid of them, ”Kadyrov wrote, adding that the oppositionist will still remember his words.

Earlier, Navalny gave an interview to the German magazine Der Spiegel, in which he said that the head doctor of the hospital in Omsk is worse than secret agents who kill people. He also claims that the Russian leadership was involved in what happened to him. The Omsk medical community reacted to the publication. The statement says that the doctors involved in treating Navalny coped with their task. They also suggested that the blogger be held accountable for the accusations against doctors.

Navalny became ill on board the plane flying from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. The liner urgently sat down in Omsk, Navalny was hospitalized in a local hospital and put into an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was transported to a German clinic, European doctors announced that he had been poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian experts claimed that they did not find traces of poisons in the patient’s body.