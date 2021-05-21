The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was spotted walking in the republic’s capital Grozny with his wife Medni Kadyrova and a baby in a wheelchair. Family walk video publishes RIA News…

The day before, Kadyrov took the Swedish UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev and the representatives of the Akhmat club Abdul-Rakhman Dudayev and Beslan Ushukov for a walk in the mountains of the republic. Kadyrov decided to organize recreation for the athletes in Benoi.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that he was ready to refuse to participate in the elections if the residents of the region opposed his candidacy.