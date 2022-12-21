Head of Chechnya Kadyrov announced Russia’s successes in all directions in the NVO zone in Ukraine

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegramchannel spoke about the “positive dynamics” that is observed in the zone of special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

According to the head of the republic, Chechen fighters “demonstrate brilliant successes in all responsible areas.”

“The measures we have taken to improve the logistics of the troops, as well as strategic decisions, have made themselves felt. New methods and tactical maneuvers have significantly increased the efficiency and effectiveness of the Chechen detachments, which, in turn, cannot but rejoice,” Kadyrov said.

He also stressed that at this stage of the special operation, the Russian military is confronting not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but also NATO troops, “however, even this did not bring them the expected result.” “Russian troops are systematically pushing back the front line,” the head of Chechnya added, thanking everyone who contributed to these achievements.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, showed a video in which the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia destroy a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The footage shows how the combat vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explodes after another hit by an anti-tank guided missile. The surviving crew members abandoned the tank and retreated.