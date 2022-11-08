Head of Chechnya Kadyrov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely exhausted themselves

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have completely exhausted themselves. About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

He explained that in the West they see this state of affairs, and therefore “they are replenishing the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the expense of mercenaries.” “Well, let’s. Our guys are only happy about new expensive trophies. We want to see professionals against us, not hostages of circumstances,” the politician said.

Earlier, Kadyrov announced the forthcoming next “surprises” for the Ukrainian military. “These are not empty words. Those who follow my statements know very well that the results after such announcements are not long in coming,” he stressed.

The head of the republic also assured that not a single Chechen fighter died near Lisichansk. He called statements by the Ukrainian media about supposedly hundreds of dead as fairy tales and tales.