The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that a detachment of Russian guards left the republic for the Arctic to participate in the exercises, which will be held from March 30 to April 6. It is reported by RIA News…

Kadyrov noted that as part of the exercise, special events will be held that will assess the readiness to ensure security in such remote places as the Arctic. He emphasized that the instructors of the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) have extensive experience, therefore they are attracted to participate in such events throughout Russia.

According to the head of the republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that it is necessary to develop the Arctic, therefore, it is necessary to be confident in the possibility of ensuring security in this region.

The press service of RUS said that 250 people will take part in the exercises. The head of the group, the assistant to the head of the republic, the first deputy head of the UFSVNG for Chechnya, Daniil Martynov, said that the Rosguards would need to overcome more than 700 kilometers on specialized snowmobiles and test new small arms at low temperatures.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russia and Belarus will hold two joint tactical exercises in March. The airborne troops of Russia and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will take part in the maneuvers. Peacekeeping exercises will be held at the Russian Polyvno training ground from March 9 to 20.