Kadyrov called the death of Prigozhin a great loss for the entire state

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegramchannel spoke about the death of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose plane crashed in the Tver region on August 23, calling the incident “a great loss for the entire state.”

“We have been friends for a long time. And for a long time. With Evgeny Viktorovich, we often had to solve the most difficult issues. He was distinguished from others by responsiveness, unique sociability and perseverance,” wrote the head of the republic.

As Kadyrov said, Prigozhin came to Grozny at his first invitation, with the businessman “it was possible to discuss any topic and problem.” “I was always ready to help and really helped from the bottom of my heart. We also assisted him in some issues on Libya and Africa,” he added.

The head of Chechnya called Prigozhin “an important person on a national scale.” “But recently he either did not see or did not want to see the full picture of what is happening in the country. I asked him to leave personal ambitions for the sake of matters of paramount national importance. Everything else could be decided later. But he was like that, Prigozhin, with his iron character and desire to achieve his goal right here and now, ”the publication says.

Kadyrov noted Prigozhin’s great contribution to the conduct of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. “This merit cannot be taken away from him. His death is a great loss for the entire state,” the head of Chechnya concluded, expressing condolences to the family and friends of the businessman.

The businessman’s plane crashed on August 23. Among the passengers was Prigozhin himself, as well as the key commander of the Wagner, Dmitry Utkin. According to one version of the investigation, there could be a bomb in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft.