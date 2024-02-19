Kadyrov called the capture of Avdeevka another step by Russia towards victory

The head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov commented on the capture of Avdeevka. He called it another step towards victory, writes RIA News.

“I think that we will continue to move forward with big steps towards Kyiv,” said the head of Chechnya.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that the Russian army, together with Avdeevka, liberated several villages in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).