The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, spoke about the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a special operation to destroy militants. He wrote about this on his page in “In contact with“.

According to him, the decisive blow to the last organized bandit group in the Chechen Republic, headed by Aslan Byutukayev, was dealt with the direct participation of the head of state, who kept the course of the operation under personal control. Kadyrov thanked Putin for the fact that under his leadership international terrorism was destroyed for the first time in history.

The head of the republic also agreed with the statement of the Russian president, made at the board of the FSB, that the results of this special operation to eliminate the militants are extremely significant.

On January 20, on the outskirts of the village of Qatar-Yurt in Chechnya, a special operation took place, during which six militants who were on the federal wanted list, including Byutukaev, were liquidated. After that, Kadyrov said that the republic can be considered free from terrorists.

Aslan Byutukaev, together with Doku Umarov, claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on January 24, 2011, when 37 people were killed. The Investigative Committee accused him in absentia of creating a stable armed group and criminal community. There was unverified information that Byutukaev could have died in March 2011 during a special operation in Ingushetia.