The head of Chechnya Kadyrov criticized the pogroms at Makhachkala airport

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on the situation with the unrest at Makhachkala airport. The head of the region stated in his Telegram-channel that you can’t follow the lead of Russia’s enemies.

According to Kadyrov, Israel “showed the world its true face by carrying out mass terror against civilians,” but one must be above this. “You cannot follow the lead of Russia’s enemies and undermine the situation from within: you cannot hold rallies, destroy airports in search of people of Jewish nationality and call for violence,” the head of Chechnya wrote.