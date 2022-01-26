The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrova, said on Wednesday, January 26, that he does not see himself as president of Russia or a minister.

“I have always said and I repeat that I do not see myself in federal positions in any capacity – neither as a president, nor as a minister, etc. My place is here, in the Chechen Republic, and I will not leave here!” — wrote he is in his Telegram channel.

Kadyrov also said that Russia should protect its interests until it had to defend them on its own territory. In addition, he discussed how Russia should act in relation to Ukraine.

“If there are no people in Ukraine who can resist America, then we must help them,” he wrote, noting that he was saying this not as the head of the Chechen Republic, but as an “ordinary person.”

The day before, a live broadcast with the participation of Kadyrov was published on Instagram by the chairman of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, in which the head of Chechnya said that if he were “instead of the president,” he “would have taken Ukraine long ago, sent troops there, and put things in order.”

In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Kadyrov’s statement, noted that the foundations of Russia’s foreign policy are regulated by President Vladimir Putin. However, Kadyrov, like all citizens, can stand as a candidate in the next presidential election.

On June 24, 2021, the Kremlin commented on the work of Ramzan Kadyrov as head of Chechnya. According to Peskov, Kadyrov began to lead the region at a time when it was actually destroyed by several wars. Now it is a completely different, prosperous region. He also said that Putin positively assesses the results of Kadyrov’s work.