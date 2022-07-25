Head of Chechnya Kadyrov ridiculed the Forum of Free Peoples of Russia held in Prague

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, ridiculed the forum of free peoples of Russia, held in Prague. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the participants of the form divided the country into 34 countries, which, according to their plan, should appear after the disappearance of Russia. “Participants even suggested… a map of the post-Russian space. On the map there are the United (yes, yes, with an error) States of Siberia, Lapland, the Caucasian Confederation (it is not clear why the independent “countries” included in it were not indicated). In general, there is not enough: Narnia, the Emerald City, Through the Looking Glass, Far Far Away, Atlantis, Lukomorye, Hobbiton, ”he said.

The head of Chechnya added that “if only Daenerys the Stormborn, the mother of dragons, would not be reborn among the abundance of these fabulous kingdoms.”

Kadyrov also thanked the “pseudo-liberals” for confirming the words of the Russian leadership about the attempts to collapse the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that European countries, with their statements and military support, are pursuing the goal of forcing Russia to start a full-scale war. According to Kadyrov, the NATO countries are “naive” in their assumption that a possible war will weaken Russia, since Moscow “throughout its history” has been ready for any military action.