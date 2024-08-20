Kadyrov announced that 47 thousand special forces fighters for the SVO were trained by the university

Since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, the Russian University of Special Forces (RUS), located in Gudermes,

trained more than 47 thousand fighters, including volunteers. This was reported on his Telegram channel stated Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

The politician noted that the servicemen are taught tactics, combat in modern conditions, the use of all types of firearms and first aid. The RUS instructors are winners of international special forces competitions.

Kadyrov also noted that each volunteer studying at RUS receives modern, comfortable and high-quality equipment.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya said that the RUS does not have time to prepare all those who want to participate in the SVO due to their large number. “We simply do not have time to dress, shoe, train volunteers and send them. There are a lot of volunteers,” he said.