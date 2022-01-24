The Russian government allocates 300 billion rubles a year for the maintenance of Chechnya, said the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. Live broadcast with the participation of the politician published in Instagram-account of the Chairman of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov.

“I also thought that we need a separate Ichkeria. But I swear we won’t be able to live three months. Imagine, Russia spends 300 billion a year on the republic, on the maintenance of the people of the Chechen Republic,” Kadyrov revealed.

According to him, there is “neither gas, nor oil, nor electricity” on the territory of Chechnya. “I’ve been looking for seven years now, but I can’t find a single investor to be involved in processing. Without Russia, we will not survive. If we are offered something else, let them write us an economic model. Allah gave us a chance to live and develop. Do not listen to any shaitans,” the head of Chechnya added.

In June 2021, it was reported that Kadyrov had become Russia’s richest governor. According to information on income and property published on his official website, in 2020 he earned 381.1 million rubles. The politician owns two land plots with an area of ​​3,668 and 28,361 square meters, as well as a residential building with an area of ​​2,344 square meters.

In March of that year, Forbes wrotethat in 2020 the Russian government increased financial assistance to Chechnya by 27.7 billion rubles, to 106.4 billion.