Chechen leader Kadyrov asked not to erect a monument to him

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov asked Russian businessman and philanthropist Mikhail Gutseriev not to erect a monument to him. An excerpt from the conversation is quoted RIA News.

“Our last conversation was in a restaurant, and he gave me this advice: a very difficult position, if you hold out for three months, you can have a monument erected to you. I held out, I stood firm,” the head of the republic recalled.

He added that there was no need to erect a monument to him and asked Gutseriev to build some kind of facility in the republic. In response, the entrepreneur said that he was the first to come to Grozny with Akhmat Kadyrov, the first president of Chechnya and Ramzan’s father, and also built a school and a hospital in the region.

“I know. I’m alive, so instead of a monument… Think about it,” concluded the head of Chechnya.

Earlier in Perm, a monument to participants in the special military operation (SVO) with an error in the inscription was unveiled in a solemn atmosphere. The composition is a letter Z made of light granite on a black pedestal, with a slab dedicated to the SVO participants placed close to it.