The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, reacted to a statement by the US State Department, in which the American side criticized the policy of the head of the republic and called on him to stop repression and persecution. He published a response to the American department in his Telegram-channel.

Kadyrov noted that it is not in his competence to detain or release people. According to him, “those still ignoramuses” work in the American department, who do not understand what powers the head of the subject of the Russian Federation has and what structures are subordinate to him. “The head of the subject, according to the laws of the Russian Federation, cannot condemn, pardon, detain, release,” he stressed.

The head of Chechnya also drew attention to the fact that claims against him were expressed by a country that itself violates human rights. As an example, he cited, among other things, the violation of the rights of immigrants, racial discrimination, the death penalty, police brutality. He also recalled the Guantanamo prison, where prisoners are kept without trial or investigation. In this regard, Kadyrov advised the US State Department to learn to respect human rights before making recommendations.

Earlier, the US State Department turned to Ramzan Kadyrov. Washington called on the head of Chechnya to release all the unjustly detained prisoners in Chechnya. The American side also condemned pressure on relatives of citizens living outside of Russia. In addition, the department called for an end to repression and persecution of dissidents, representatives of LGBT people, national and religious minorities. In addition, the United States appealed to the Russian authorities with a demand to bring to justice all those responsible for human rights violations on Chechen territory.