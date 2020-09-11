The pinnacle of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, reacted to the state of affairs with the 19-year-old resident of the republic, Salman Tepsurkayev, who was compelled to apologize for talking on the opposition Telegram channel ADAT1 and was tortured by being compelled to take a seat on a bottle. The interpretation of Kadyrov’s speech on the session of the Chechen parliament is quoted by the “Caucasian Knot”.

In accordance with Kadyrov, the video depicting the torture of Tepsurkaev, who known as himself a fighter in opposition to the “Kadyrov regime”, shouldn’t have been printed within the public area, as a result of “it’s indecent.” “When our folks printed folks with their pants taken off, I used to be the primary to oppose it:“ Don’t publish an individual with eliminated pants amongst folks, amongst ladies. ” We’re in opposition to this. How are you going to put issues so as in Chechnya when there are such … ”, – Kadyrov ashamed.

The pinnacle of Chechnya additionally stated that Tepsurkayev’s father stated that he had not seen his son for 2 years, and that he had left to work as a waiter someplace. “Has somebody discovered him and is torturing him? By no means shy. I noticed a video the place he’s strolling – he isn’t shy, ”Kadyrov stated.

Speaker of the Chechen parliament Magomed Daudov additionally commented on the incident. In accordance with him, Tepsurkaev was punished by unknown individuals for the truth that he allegedly insulted ladies. “I think about the particular person completely happy who discovered him and known as him to account,” Daudov stated, including that work is underway to make clear all of the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, a video appeared on social networks, which captured a younger man who launched himself as 19-year-old Salman Tepsurkaev. Within the video, he apologizes for his actions, says that he’s punishing himself and passing the baton to the 1ADAT directors. Later, Novaya Gazeta reported that there was proof that Tepsurkayev had been kidnapped by residents of the republic. In accordance with her, he was on the Terek SOBR base in Grozny.