The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, reacted to information that appeared in a number of media about the connection with the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov of Chechens, in particular State Duma Deputy Adam Delimkhanov and Senator Suleiman Geremeev. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“These days, a number of media outlets, referring to some details of the investigation of some dubious agency, again pulled the Chechens by the ears to the events connected with the murder of Nemtsov. This time, the violent fantasies of the letter-writers reached State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov and Senator Suleiman Geremeyev, “Kadyrov wrote. He called these publications a lie, and their authors – “Western puppets.”

According to Kadyrov, the “foreign owners” got rid of Nemtsov because he “played his role” and “he was no longer useful to them.” At the same time, they blamed the Chechens, because they know what kind of “defenders of the Fatherland” they are and that they are ready to give their lives for Russia at any time, and therefore they are “like a bone in the throat for them,” the head of the republic explained.

“Nemtsov was used in their dirty political game by certain Western services. Today they are trying to undermine the situation in the country on his blood and try to make their policy on him, ”Kadyrov summed up.

Boris Nemtsov was shot dead on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge in central Moscow on February 27, 2015. He was hit by four bullets and died on the spot.

In January 2016, the Investigative Committee of Russia announced the disclosure of the Nemtsov case. Zaur Dadaev, his accomplices Anzor and Shagit Gubashev, Temirlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhaev were charged with murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy for mercenary motives or for hire. In addition, the possible organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was arrested in absentia and put on the international wanted list.