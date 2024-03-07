Kadyrov called publications about the black market of captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in Russia fake

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called publications by Western and Ukrainian media about the existence in Russia of a black market for captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) another fake. He shared his reaction to new accusations against Moscow in Telegram.

Previously, the British edition of The Times published article based on the story of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Vyacheslav Levitsky, who returned from Russian captivity. The material was published under the title “I was a prisoner of war. Russia sold me on the black market.”

According to the head of Chechnya, Russian soldiers found Levitsky after “his colleagues abandoned him wounded.” By this time, the wounded soldier also had frostbite on his hands. Due to Levitsky’s serious condition, a decision was made to transport him to Grozny for assistance. Due to the onset of gangrene, the fighter had to have his limbs amputated.

Kadyrov called outright nonsense the statements according to which the arms and legs of a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier were allegedly cut off “in order to subsequently exchange him for a Chechen.” The head of the republic noted that as the hero of the publication, The Times journalists chose a man whose life was saved in Chechnya.

Earlier, Kadyrov named the number of fighters from Chechnya in the special military operation (SVO) zone. According to him, there are eight thousand fighters in the combat zone. In total, since the beginning of the Northern Military District, more than 38 thousand people have been sent from Chechnya to the special operation, he added.