Kadyrov in response to new EU sanctions: I express my deep gratitude for the gift

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, responded to the 14th package of European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia, which included his mother Aimani Kadyrova, the president of the Regional Public Fund (ROF) named after the Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, as well as the charitable organization itself. In his Telegram– channel he thanked the EU for such a pleasant gift.

“I express my deep gratitude to the European Union for its high appreciation of Aimani Nesievna’s activities. Her inclusion on the European sanctions list, along with previously imposed US sanctions, is a true recognition of her services in supporting our fighters and their families,” he wrote.

The head of the republic emphasized that such a gift was made just on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the formation of the ROF.

The EU included Kadyrov’s mother on the sanctions list on June 24. In explanation indicatedthat Aimani Kadyrova came under sanctions in connection with the “implementation of a program” for the re-education of Ukrainian children and for helping the families of Chechen fighters who take part in the special operation.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Grushko responded to the new package of EU sanctions. According to him, Russia will carefully analyze it and take retaliatory measures.