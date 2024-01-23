The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, proposed to “kick out” State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveev

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, proposed to “kick out” State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveev. The parliamentarian predicted a major religious conflict in Russia after the end of the special military operation (SVO).

According to Kadyrov, speakers like Matveev are the most dangerous enemies, since they “sit in the rear.” What exactly Kadyrov meant by the word “kick out”—the deprivation of Matveyev’s deputy mandate or his expulsion from the country—is not specified.

It’s better to kick out Matveev alone, and there will be much less provocations Ramzan Kadyrovhead of Chechnya

Matveev predicted breaks for prayer in Russian schools

Two weeks ago, deputy Matveev gave an interview to journalist Pavel Ivanov. The journalist asked the parliamentarian about his attitude towards the New Year in Islam, in particular, about the fact that “some Muslims” oppose Christmas trees and even burn the New Year tree. He connected this topic with the migration issue in Russia.

Photo: Mikhail Suslov / Kommersant

Matveev responded by admitting that migrants come to Russia “who live in the Middle Ages.” He called them savages who profess radical Islam. “In the format of a walk-through courtyard, a huge number of people come here who profess radical Islam and who live in the 16th-17th centuries according to their ideas. They are starting to aggressively impose their Sharia law on us here,” the deputy said.

We are facing a serious clash in the country of these two civilizations. When the SVO ends and half a million or more of our guys return from the front, then the main clashes will begin between those who by this time will already feel like masters in our country, and the real masters of our country. God forbid, of course, to witness all this Mikhail MatveevState Duma deputy

According to Matveev, the authorities in Russia “are beginning to succumb to the Islamic factor.” He gave the example of pictures showing Orthodox churches without crosses and the increased construction of mosques in the country. The deputy believes that it will all end with compulsory breaks for namaz – Islamic prayer – being introduced in Russian schools.

Mikhail Matveev Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

Kadyrov recalled that Russia is a secular state

The head of Chechnya said that Russia is a secular country where a person can calmly choose his religion, including Islam. “And we, Muslims, living in such a state, are obliged to defend the country,” Kadyrov wrote.

Today our soldiers serve on an equal basis with representatives of various faiths and nationalities in the Northern Military District zone. There they have a single brotherhood, honest thoughts about fate, sober views on life… And in the rear, you see, Matveev is talking about how, after the North Military District, they could be divided into non-Muslims and Muslims and get rid of the latter in order to avoid provocation Ramzan Kadyrovhead of Chechnya

Kadyrov reminded Matveev that it was convinced Muslims who tried to fight the religious fanatics about whom the State Duma deputy warned. According to him, three years ago the last underground militant cell was destroyed in Chechnya. He also advised the “competent authorities” to check the statements of the Russian deputy.

Matveev apologized to Muslims on video

Matveev recorded a video in response to Kadyrov’s comment. The deputy clarified that in his speech he meant radicals. He noted that he respects Kadyrov and noted that he meant the “shaitans” who have already been defeated in Chechnya.

“I am not ashamed to apologize, because I mean exactly those radicals with whom the fight is going on, with whom the president [России Владимир] Putin is fighting, Ramzan Kadyrov and all normal people. We are all on the same side in the trenches now and will support each other,” Matveev says in the video.