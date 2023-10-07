Kadyrov proposed temporarily canceling the upcoming presidential elections due to the SVO

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, made a proposal to cancel the upcoming presidential elections in Russia because of the special operation. The politician’s words are reported by ChGTRK “Grozny” in Telegram-channel.

The head of the republic, during a flash mob in Grozny, which was timed to coincide with Vladimir Putin’s birthday, admitted that elections could be held during the Northern Military District, but they should be limited to nominating a single candidate, who, in Kadyrov’s opinion, should become the current head of state.

The next Russian presidential elections will be held in March 2024. The Federation Council must make a decision on their appointment no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before voting day.