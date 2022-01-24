The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that if he were the president of Russia, he “would have taken Ukraine long ago, sent troops there and put things in order.” Recording of his statement published on Instagram of the Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic Magomed Daudov.

He pointed out that Ukraine is now under US control. “What, Russia should give way to Western countries, which are nine thousand kilometers between Ukraine and America?” — said the politician. Kadyrov explained that Washington’s goal is only the emergence of a new military base near the borders of Russia, and the United States does not want anything good for Ukraine. If the Ukrainians do not want to resist this themselves, then Moscow needs to take action, he concluded.

In December 2021, Kadyrov also proposed a similar radical solution to the “Ukrainian issue.” “My deep conviction. If mister [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky and his team will behave this way, then Ukraine should be annexed to our country,” the head of the republic said. Later, he explained that these words were his personal opinion and he acted not as a politician, but as a citizen of Russia who worries about his republic, people and state.