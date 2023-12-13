The head of Chechnya, Kadyrov, said that the Northern Military District in Ukraine will end in the summer of 2024

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, predicted the timing of the completion of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He spoke about this while answering questions from residents of the republic live. The head of the region noted that the duration of the conflict is associated with a special task that Russian President Vladimir Putin set for the military.

The conflict in Ukraine may end in the summer of 2024

Kadyrov believes that the end of the SVO can be expected in June or July next year. The head of the republic also emphasized that if he had made decisions on his own, the conflict would have ended in three months.

“We see how Israel behaves [в рамках военных операций в секторе Газа], and our task is not to destroy cities as much as possible, to negotiate with those who want to surrender,” the head of Chechnya emphasized. Kadyrov also noted that otherwise the Russian military would have taken Kyiv long ago.

According to the head of the region, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief named the main task: not to destroy cities as much as possible, to prevent Western countries from entering Russian territory and imposing their conditions.

Kadyrov predicted the completion of the SVO in 2023

The head of Chechnya stated in February 2023 that, in his opinion, the SVO will be completed before the end of the year. He gave this forecast in an interview with the regional minister for external relations, press and information, Akhmed Dudayev. According to Kadyrov, Russia's opponents have no choice but to return to doing business with Moscow.

“The special operation will end by the end of the year. European states will recognize the wrongness of their actions, the West will kneel, and, as usual, European states will have to interact in all areas with the Russian Federation,” Kadyrov believed.

Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

Shortly before this, he offered Ukraine his terms for ending the conflict. Among them is the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol as part of Russia. In addition, Kadyrov stated that in order to resolve the situation, it is necessary to extradite all “fascist criminals and shaitans responsible for atrocities against the Russian-speaking population,” or to hold an official trial over them and choose a preventive measure.