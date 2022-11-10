Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Ramzan Kadyrov praises the withdrawal from Cherson, but criticizes Russia’s military leadership – and thus indirectly also Vladimir Putin. (Collage) © Collage: IMAGO / CHROMORANGE / ITAR-TASS

Russia has announced withdrawal from Kherson areas. Putin’s “bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov welcomes this, but indirectly criticizes Putin’s previous military leadership.

Kyiv/Moscow – It is seen as a serious blow to Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war: Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday that his own troops would be withdrawing from the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson and other parts of the occupied territory there.

The move comes on the advice of Russia’s new commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, who previously earned the nickname “General-Armageddon.” That should actually turn the tide for Putin – in a war in which people were increasingly being pushed onto the defensive. Putin is said to have issued a withdrawal ban to his soldiers in mid-September. The Kremlin boss apparently wanted to avoid bad news given the increasingly negative mood in his own country as a result of the partial mobilization. But now the strategic retreat follows on the advice of Surovikin – at least for the time being.

Russia retreat in Cherson: “Putin’s cook” praises Surovikin

It is now exciting how this decision of Shoigu and Surovikin will be received by the powerful Siloviki. In particular, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin have recently come more and more into focus. After all, they are in the luxurious position of being able to openly criticize Putin, since the Kremlin boss is dependent on their independent and mostly better-equipped soldiers in the Ukraine war.

Both praised the withdrawal. Prigozhin, who earned the nickname “Putin’s chef” for supplying the Kremlin’s cuisine, told Russia’s Ria Novosti news agency that it was not an easy decision. However, it shows that the military leadership is taking responsibility for its soldiers. He praised Surovikin as a man who “is not afraid of responsibility”.

Kadyrov calls the withdrawal “far-sighted” – and openly criticizes the Kremlin

“Putin’s bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov was even clearer. He let his followers know via Telegram that he “fully” supports Surovikin’s decision. The retreat saved thousands of soldiers who were in the encirclement. The general made a “difficult but right choice”.

But unlike Prigozhin, Kadyrov added a clear jab at the Kremlin and its military leadership: Surovikin made the “right choice between senseless sacrifice for loud speeches and saving soldiers’ lives,” he wrote. In view of the ban on retreat and the Kremlin’s propaganda, which always reported only successes, it seems clear who he means by the “loud statements”.

Then Kadyrov adds: Cherson is a “difficult area” without a stable supply situation and strong security to the rear. He frankly asks, “Why wasn’t this done from the very first days of the special operation? That is another question.” In view of the current situation, the relatively new commander Surovikin acted “wisely and farsightedly”.

It is not the first time that Kadyrov has openly criticized Kremlin policy. In September he even threatened to come to Moscow and tell those responsible about the reality of Ukraine. Most recently, he was promoted by Putin after he had denounced the approach.