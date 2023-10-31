Head of Chechnya Kadyrov: three shots in the air and one in the forehead will stop the unrest

In the event of mass unrest, the shooting of law enforcement officers can be stopped. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said this at a meeting with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard; the statement was published in Telegram– official channel.

According to Kadyrov, when suppressing unrest, in case of disobedience to police officers, security forces should fire three warning shots, and the fourth one “to the forehead.”

“If we have even one person going to unsanctioned riots, detain and imprison him. Or fire three warning shots in the air and after that, if the person does not comply with the law, fire the fourth shot in the forehead. They won’t come out again,” translates RIA Novosti a phrase spoken by Kadyrov in Chechen.

He noted that law enforcement officers should regard this statement as an order.

Kadyrov spoke about the suppression of unrest against the backdrop of anti-Semitic protests in Dagestan. There, on the evening of October 29, a crowd of aggressive men arrived at the airport in Makhachkala after information about a plane arriving from Israel appeared on social networks.

Men shouting “Allahu Akbar” burst onto the runway and into the service areas, where they searched for Jews. A criminal case has been opened into the riots.