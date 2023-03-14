Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

The Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov has an appointment in the Kremlin – but only manages it with paperwork and a certain amount of stammering.

Moscow – Anyone who would like to watch two despots “chatting” can enjoy the following short clip: A recording of Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov’s recent meeting in the Kremlin. She was apparently first up kremlin.ru published, raising the question for some in the West: is there anything to be learned from this?

The Russian President asks how he is, his Chechen colleague fumbles with his hands, which are not really steady, in notes written in conspicuously large letters. BBC contributor Francis Scarr also commented on Kadyrov’s poor Russian pronunciation and the amount of filler words he used:

The clip reveals nothing about the relationship between the two rulers, let alone further military events in Ukraine. The Kremlin called the March 13 meeting a “working meeting” that would also deal with the “military special operation” – otherwise the Ukraine war in Russia may not be named under penalty.

“Putin’s bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov probably leads a life of luxury

Kadyrov is considered a close ally of Putin; It is not known who called him “Putin’s bloodhound” for the first time. But the “nickname” stuck. Russia is also relying on units from Chechnya in the attack on Ukraine. They formally belong to the police and national guard, but in practice they primarily follow Kadyrov’s command.

Human rights activists accuse Kadyrov of ruling with Putin’s blessing in the Russian republic of Chechnya with dictatorial power and of having his opponents tortured and murdered. Kadyrov himself, on the other hand, is said to lead a life of luxury, earning 60,000 euros a year, collecting cars and watches and owning a good 100 horses, among other things, reported The standard.

Kadyrov poses with Prigozhin during the Ukraine war

In February, a photo made the rounds showing Kadyrov together with Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin. At the time, Kadyrov publicly praised the Wagner mercenaries for their attacks in Ukraine – and went on to say that he wanted to set up his own professional mercenary troupe. As soon as he no longer has a state office. Both Prigozhin and Kadyrov are considered loyal to Putin and at the same time harsh critics of the Russian military leadership. (frs)