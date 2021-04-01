The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Writes about this “Komsomolskaya Pravda” with reference to the President of the International Information Nobel Center (INC) Vyacheslav Tyutyunnik.

According to him, Kadyrov was nominated “for his outstanding contribution to the establishment and maintenance of a reliable peace in the historically difficult Chechen region over the past 15 years.” Tyutyunnik also noted that the application may have been submitted by representatives of Norway.

Kadyrov himself considers himself worthy of the Nobel Prize for fighting militants in the North Caucasus. He said that, unlike the Americans, he had succeeded in the fight against international terrorism.

In 2020, Kadyrov was also nominated for an international Peace Prize established by the nongovernmental Institute for Peace and Development (INSPAD). Then the experts of an international company operating in Pakistan and Belgium noted the special contribution of the Chechen leader to the development of international and interfaith relations, educational and humanitarian programs.