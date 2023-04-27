The head of Chechnya Kadyrov met with the head of the FSB Bortnikov and discussed the interaction of structures

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov met with head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the meeting discussed the interaction of regional structures with the federal agency in order to increase their efficiency and effectiveness.

The head of Chechnya noted the importance of Bortnikov’s support in solving problematic issues, building effective work to curb the illegal activities of criminal groups. Also, the director of the FSB “did not disregard the fact that today the Chechen Republic occupies one of the most significant places in Russia in terms of security,” Kadyrov added.

Earlier on April 26, Ramzan Kadyrov announced that he had met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and head of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov.

On April 25, Ramzan Kadyrov met with Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman and founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner. According to the politician, they discussed “very hot questions of an international character.”