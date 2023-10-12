The head of Chechnya Kadyrov showed a video of the meeting with his beaten son Zhuravel

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, met with Nikita Zhuravel, arrested for burning the Koran, who was beaten in a pre-trial detention center by his son Adam Kadyrov. The politician showed the video on his Telegram channel.

Zhuravel announced his intention to convert to Islam, but Kadyrov did not believe him and considered him a provocateur, recalling that the young man was recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The politician did not specify when the video was filmed.

About the desire to convert to Islam

The head of Chechnya doubted the sincerity of the arrested Russian, noting that his eyes were “looking in the wrong direction.”

Kadyrov added that Zhuravel lied and tried to play tricks on other topics, after which he again turned the conversation to the desire to become a Muslim in the future.

The lack of firmness and certainty in intention, uncertainty, attempts to avoid direct answers revealed a real shaitan in him Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

On September 26, the head of Chechnya, in a conversation with journalist Ksenia Sobchak, also spoke about the intentions of the arrested Volgograd resident to convert to Islam. He added that “we don’t need such Muslims.”

Kadyrov said that Zhuravel is an agent of the SBU, a saboteur and a provocateur

Kadyrov emphasized that Zhuravel was prepared for such conversations even before his arrest. According to him, he is an agent of the SBU, a saboteur and a provocateur.

The head of Chechnya noted that the Russian decided to burn the Koran not out of ignorance, but out of a desire to deliberately insult Muslims, set apart confessions in Russia and undo the work of the Russian state to preserve inter-religious harmony.

This is a pronounced provocateur and saboteur, acting in the style of European intelligence services, whom the West will want to present as a champion of democracy and freedom of speech Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

Kadyrov concluded that Russia has different ideas about freedom: the freedom of some should not infringe on the freedom of others.

Burning of the Koran and beating of Zhuravel in a pre-trial detention center

On May 19, footage of 19-year-old Zhuravel burning the Koran near the Cathedral Mosque in Volgograd spread on social networks. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the Russian for public actions committed with the aim of insulting the feelings of believers. The young man claimed that he burned the Koran on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine and received 10 thousand rubles for it.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called the burning of the holy book a blatant incident that caused enormous outrage in Muslim society. He also published a video of a rally in Grozny, which was attended by about 60 thousand people to express their outrage and tough stance.

Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko said that Zhuravel will be sent to serve his sentence in a Muslim region. According to him, such a decision will be necessary and correct, and will also promote “respect for religion and the religious feelings of believers.”

On May 27, Zhuravel was taken to Chechnya, where he was met near the pre-trial detention center by indignant townspeople holding signs saying “Hands off the Koran.” One of the local residents emphasized that Chechens will not give offense to traditional values.

On August 16, Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova spoke about Zhuravel’s complaint about beating by Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Adam in a pre-trial detention center.

The Ombudsman noted that she appealed to her colleague from Chechnya, Mansur Soltaev, with a request to conduct an investigation into this complaint, as well as pay attention to the medical examination of the beatings and the testimony of witnesses.

On September 25, Kadyrov showed a video of his son beating Zhuravel. “I beat him – and did the right thing. Moreover, I believe that anyone who encroaches on any Holy Scripture, including demonstratively burning it, thereby offending tens of millions of citizens of our great country, must suffer severe punishment,” the politician commented on footage of Adam Kadyrov inflicting several blows on a man sitting on a chair. , including kicks to the head.

On the evening of the same day, Chechen Minister for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev published a new video about the beating of Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested for arson of the Koran, by the son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. In the footage, the detainee claims that he acted on instructions from the Ukrainian special services. At the same time, his face is hidden by a filter.

State Duma deputy from Chechnya Adam Delimkhanov said that the beating of the arrested Zhuravel by Kadyrov’s son was a fair act.

On October 9, the Visaitovsky District Court of Grozny postponed hearings on the defendant’s criminal case. The start of the trial was postponed to October 13 due to the failure of representatives of both parties to attend the meeting. Zhuravel, who is in a pre-trial detention center, was not brought to court, and the victims – 13 imams of mosques in Grozny – did not come either. The judge said he did not know the reason for their absence.

The Volgograd resident is accused under Articles 148 (“Public actions insulting the religious feelings of believers”) and 213 (“Hooliganism committed on the grounds of religious hatred and enmity”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.