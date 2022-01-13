The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, appealed to the Ingush people and demanded that they be charged within three days. He made the corresponding statement live in his unofficial Instagram-account (Kadyrov’s official Instagram and Facebook pages were blocked due to the sanctions imposed against him by the US government). The translation of the speech leads Telegram-channel CHGTRK “Grozny”.

Beat, expel, kill

According to the head of the region, the countdown began on January 12 at 17:30. “Justify, according to the laws of the Russian state or Sharia, what I am guilty of and turn to my family, the elders and officially present the punishment, observing all our traditions,” he said.

A big request to the Ingush people! If I am your enemy, determine the degree of guilt and punishment. Tell me what you want to do: beat, banish, kill Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

During his speech, the politician stressed that he was ready to answer all claims, but for this they must be presented by the Ingush people as a whole or by individuals. In the event that this does not happen, he will ask those who are trying to tarnish his honor.

The promise to pick up the “remaining villages”

Earlier, Kadyrov threatened to take away the “remaining villages” from Ingushetia if the statements about the illegal division of territories did not stop. “I am now addressing those provocateurs. I took the land from you, because I do not consider you to be people and men. And I will take the rest of the villages, because you will not calm down until I do it, ”he said.

Also, the head of the Chechen Republic called on the provocateurs to “shut their mouths” and advised them to write down their names on the sheet if they “have the courage to fight with him.” In addition, Kadyrov expressed the opinion that such provocations could lead to unrest in Kazakhstan.

The head of Chechnya made similar criticisms of Ingushetia before. According to Kadyrov, some provocateurs thus spoil relations between the two peoples.

Hugs are not welcome

Earlier, the former head of the republican administration for religious affairs of Ingushetia, Yakhya Khadzkhiev, apologized to the teip for embracing the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, meeting him at the wedding of the son of a descendant of the preacher Kunta-haji Kishiev. “I did the wrong thing by greeting and hugging him. Forgive me for the sake of the Almighty. I had no idea that it would be so unpleasant for you, “he said.

In response, Kadyrov criticized the Ingush public. “Called to apologize for hugging me. When did such misbehavior take place between our peoples? […] Did I ask him to hug me? I called him to me? ” – he declared.

In 1993, the then head of Ingushetia, Ruslan Aushev, and the first president of the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, Dzhokhar Dudayev, entered into an agreement according to which the Sunzhensky District, with the exception of the settlements of Sernovodsk and Assinovskaya, went to Ingushetia. However, the final demarcation of the border did not take place, and in 2012 Kadyrov asked the federal center to establish an administrative border with Ingushetia. In September 2018, the then head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, and his Chechen counterpart, in the presence of Alexander Matovnikov, then the representative of the President of Russia in the North Caucasus Federal District, signed an agreement on the establishment of the border. In accordance with the document, Chechnya handed over to Ingushetia a part of the Nadterechny region – a mountainous and wooded area. Ingushetia, in turn, gave Chechnya an equivalent territory on the border with the Malgobek region.

In October 2021, a new conflict over lands began between Chechnya and Ingushetia. Residents of Ingushetia were outraged by the repair work at the border, they considered it another provocation from their neighbors. In response, the head of Chechnya threatened that he could take away by force from Ingushetia the lands “illegally transferred [первым президентом самопровозглашенной Чеченской Республики Ичкерия Джохаром] Dudaev “. According to Kadyrov, if the Ingush want to live on Chechen lands, they will be leased. Kadyrov’s threat was confirmed by the speaker of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, noting that, in his opinion, the Ingush side is engaged in provocations.