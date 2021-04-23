The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, gave Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin a ride during his visit to Grozny. The corresponding video was published in Telegram-the channel of journalists of the Kremlin pool RIA Novosti.

The footage posted online shows Kadyrov getting behind the wheel of a black Mercedes S-Class, and the head of government in the front passenger seat.

Mishustin arrived in Chechnya on a working trip on Friday, April 23. As reported, during the trip, he will inspect social facilities – the construction of a correctional boarding school, a perinatal center and the Grozny State Oil Technical University, and then hold a bilateral meeting with Kadyrov at the residence of the head of the region. Earlier, the visit of the head of government to Grozny was not announced.

It is known that Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Science and Education Valery Falkov and Head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov also flew to Chechnya as part of the delegation.