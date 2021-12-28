The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, explained his statement about the possibility of Ukraine’s joining Russia. He told about this on social networks, reports TASS…

Kadyrov noted that these words are his personal opinion. The head of Chechnya stressed that no one told him to make statements regarding Ukraine or other states. In addition, he said that he was speaking not on behalf of the head of the Chechen Republic, but as Ramzan Kadyrov, as a Russian citizen who worries about his republic, people and state.

“What I said about Zelensky, about Ukraine, and now I will repeat: they are pursuing a treacherous policy towards the Slavic peoples,” the head of Chechnya noted.

On December 26, at a press conference in Grozny, Kadyrov proposed a radical solution to the “Ukrainian question.” “My deep conviction. If Mr. Zelensky and his team behave this way, then Ukraine should be annexed to our country, ”the head of the republic said.